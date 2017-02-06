With vehicle locators, how did city not know Cleveland Public Power employees were napping?

Cleveland’s Public Utilities Division alone spent about $350,000 on Automatic Vehicle Locators (A.V.L.s) on all its vehicles. Which raises the question: How did it not know some of its tree trimming crews at Cleveland Public Power were routinely taking naps during the work day?

As Carl Monday’s hidden cameras showed us last week, workers parked their trucks in secluded areas behind Steelyard Commons and beneath an I-90 overpass, while dozing off for extended periods of time.

“There’s no accountability,” said Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek. “They get to the point where everything is acceptable, they do what they want.”

Polensek said he and other council members were promised by the administration that the expense of A.V.L.s would pay off, allowing the city to track its work crews. But he said the Cleveland 19 video is an indication the city isn’t getting its money’s worth.

“Whoever is watching,” he quipped, " ... maybe they're sleeping.”

In his own Collinwood ward, the councilman says he’s often forced to trim trees obstructing power lines, because of poor response from CPP.

“They need to be disciplined,” said Polensek. “There’s no doubt about it. And if it leads to termination, you know what? So…be…it.”

Last week, Utilities Director Robert Davis said the workers and supervisors will be held accountable. For now, the workers are still on the job.

“Director Davis and CPP Commissioner Henderson need to get to the bottom of this…and quickly,” said Polensek. “And set the tone, that this will not be tolerated.”

Polensek is dumbfounded that the workers would think they could get away with sleeping on the job, especially in this day of cell phone and security cameras.

“Fellas, you got to be dumber than mud,” said Polensek. “You got to be dumber than a tree trunk. You’re gonna go park and sleep every day and think that no one’s gonna see that. No one’s gonna report that. Come on, then you are a dead limb.”

Polensek said he plans to discuss the Cleveland 19 investigation at an upcoming Utilities Committee meeting, and expects it to surface during council budget hearings.

