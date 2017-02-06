Las Vegas declares Browns worst odds to win Super Bowl LII

Moments after New England became the best team in the league by winning the Super Bowl, Las Vegas declared the Browns the worst team in the league.

They opened with the worst odds to win Super Bowl LII next year, getting 250/1 odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book. OddsShark.com, another sports book, gave them 225/1 odds.

New England opened with the best odds to win it, getting 6/1 odds from OddsShark. Bovada game them 5/1 odds.

This year the Browns actually had more people betting on them to win the Super Bowl than Atlanta. That was due to betters seeing them as a “lottery ticket” bet -- put down a few bucks and hope for a miracle.

