Cleveland Heights residents pack council meeting, push for sanctuary city status

Cleveland Heights has become the latest city in Ohio to discuss becoming a sanctuary city.

In the United States and Canada, a sanctuary city is a municipality that has adopted a policy of protecting illegal immigrants by not prosecuting them for violating federal immigration laws in the country in which they are now living. The designation has no precise legal meaning.

It was a packed room at Monday's Cleveland Heights City Council meeting. When the meeting began, much of the public comment portion dealt with the notion of becoming a sanctuary.

Public comment lasted for more than an hour, but council members decided to not become a sanctuary city, instead they called Cleveland Heights a "welcoming city." Vice Mayor Jason Stein said they would send a letter to leaders, including President Donald Trump, denouncing the travel ban.

Demonstrators held signs at the meeting, one of which read: "Sanctuary now! Unite against fascism."

"I just feel like it's really important that my city, the place I call home, is a welcoming place for everybody," said Amy Rosenbluth.

Meanwhile, Monday Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and State Rep. Candice Keller (District 53-Middletown) announced legislation to stop sanctuary cities in Ohio.

"Our top priority must be keeping Ohio families safe from radical Islamic terrorists and other threats. Sanctuary cities are an out-of-touch, misguided policy that snub their nose at our nation's laws and undermine the security of our communities," said Mandel. "Sanctuary cities will only empower our enemies, not deter them."

Demonstrators who want Cleveland Heights to become a #SanctuaryCity gathered inside city hall ahead of tonight's meeting. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/RB8LzLHutQ — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) February 7, 2017

The proposed legislation would hold elected officials criminally and civilly liable for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants. Officials could be charged with a fourth-degree felony, which could lead to more than a year in jail and up to $5,000 in fines.

"It's against the law, it's wrong and it's unsafe for our communities," said Mandel. "Throughout Europe they've had a serious problem with radical Islam. We're trying to keep that out of Ohio and out of the United States."

Currently, in Ohio, the only sanctuary city is Cincinnati, which the mayor announced Jan. 31.

Monday evening, sanctuary cities were also discussed in Cleveland and University Heights.

Councilman Zack Reed said a recently re-discovered resolution, which passed in 1987, declared Cleveland a sanctuary city. He discussed the resolution Monday night, which he called a "sanctuary city blue print." Council didn't make a decision about whether to move forward by drafting legislation.

In University Heights, about two dozen people attended the city council meeting to support having the city declare itself a sanctuary city. University Heights Mayor Susan Infeld said the city government would take the question of sanctuary city under advisement.

