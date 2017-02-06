New Beachwood police chief appears to have community support despite personnel record

With a new year comes a new police chief in Beachwood. Capt. Gary Haba, 44, has become one of the youngest to be sworn in.

Haba has the support of the much of the community.

"He is going to do a great job for Beachwood, that's the bottom line," said resident Michael Mooney.

Though his appointment comes with some controversy, sources say it was an outgoing disgruntled city employee that leaked the story of Haba's troubled past involving alcohol and women.

Mooney believes everyone has skeletons in their closet.

"I've made plenty of mistakes and I don't think they can get a better guy than they're getting right now," he said.

Haba said he wants to continue the work of retiring Chief Keith Winebrenner.

"(We just want) to continue on with what we have been doing, trying to give the best service we can to the community and do it professionally and efficiently as possible," Haba said.

