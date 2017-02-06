Cleveland bank robbery suspect arrested in Erie, PA

Cleveland Police say a suspect from a bank robbery in Cleveland has been arrested in Erie, PA, after he fled town on a Greyhound Bus.

The suspect robbed the Citizens Bank on E. 62nd Street and St. Clair Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday. The suspect had a note, and gestured to have gun. He fled the bank in a taxi, and was dropped off at the Greyhound bus station on Chester Avenue in downtown Cleveland. By time police arrived, the suspect was gone.

Around 3:45 pm, Erie Police surrounded a Greyhound Bus that was heading from Cleveland to Buffalo, NY, after receiving word from Cleveland Police that a person of interest in the robbery was on that bus.

Erie Police arrested that person, a 20-year-old man. His name has not yet been released. Erie Police had to call in SWAT to retrieve an alleged second suspect from the bus bathroom, but that person was never found.

No weapon was found.

