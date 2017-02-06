Charged dismissed against Fairview High student accused of sending inappropriate video

The charge against an 18-year-old Fairview High School student accused of sending an inappropriate video of himself to a 14-year-old girl has been dropped.

Jack VanKuren had been charged with one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Fairview police said throughout the case, cyber experts went through VanKuren’s phone, two laptops, and another computer to see if they could find any inappropriate conversations.

