Charged dismissed against Fairview High student accused of sending inappropriate video

In honor of National Pet Week this week, Nextdoor, has released its list of America’s favorite pet names.More >>
In honor of National Pet Week this week, Nextdoor, has released its list of America’s favorite pet names.More >>
As the nation comes to terms with FBI Director James Comey's firing, names of his possible replacement are surfacing.
As the nation comes to terms with FBI Director James Comey's firing, names of his possible replacement are surfacing.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Several passengers who flew into Cleveland Hopkins airport Tuesday said they didn’t plan to fly on Spirit Airlines in the future.More >>
Several passengers who flew into Cleveland Hopkins airport Tuesday said they didn’t plan to fly on Spirit Airlines in the future. Annette Morrison flew to Orlando with her daughter and a large group to go to a cheerleading competition.More >>
Mark Wahlberg will be among those welcoming Wahlburgers to Cleveland at a VIP Red Carpet Event this week.More >>
Mark Wahlberg will be among those welcoming Wahlburgers to Cleveland at a VIP Red Carpet Event this week.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>