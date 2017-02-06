Former Brown Justin Gilbert was cut by Pittsburgh and Joe Thomas held zero punches on Twitter

Last year, the Cleveland Browns traded former first-round pick Justin Gilbert to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2018 sixth-round pick.

He was cut by the Steelers on Monday, and future Hall-of-Fame offensive lineman Joe Thomas made his feelings about Gilbert quite clear on Twitter after the news broke.

The Browns selected Gilbert and quarterback Johnny Manziel in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. Gilbert appeared in 23 games with three starts for Cleveland. He totaled 33 tackles, nine passes defensed, one interception and one defensive touchdown.

Here's Thomas' comment with the report he quoted:

Wow. #Steelers release CB Justin Gilbert. Remember: the Browns made him the 8th overall pick less than three years ago. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) February 6, 2017

If you don't like football, it doesn't matter how talented you are, your star will burn out quick. https://t.co/r7PfDSTljL — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 6, 2017

There you have it, folks. The Gilbert/Manziel draft class has been much discussed by those outside of Berea, but Thomas leaves little to the imagination as to what was going on behind closed doors when the young cornerback was wearing brown and orange.

