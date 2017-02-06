Kevin Love nets 39 in OT win against Wizards amid trade rumors

Three days after Kevin Love laughed off trade rumors at the Cavaliers practice facility, another report surfaced on Monday claiming LeBron James is pushing hard for the Cavs to land Carmelo Anthony, even if it means trading Love.

The New York Daily News quoted a source as saying James is leaning on the team’s front office to make this deal, despite his recent public statements that he’s fine with the current roster.

The Knicks have shown repeated interest in acquiring Love, who's returning to the All-Star Game for the fourth time this month, but the Cavaliers have repeatedly made it clear they won't part ways with their power forward. If the rumors are bothering Love, it didn't show on Monday night, as he threw down 39 points against the Wizards in a 140-135 overtime win.

When asked about the report after Monday's game, Cavs head coach Ty Lue quipped: "Yeah. We're going to trade him tonight -- 39 points, 39 and 12 (rebounds)."

When pressed, he repeated a familiar phrase.

"You all know me," he said. "You know what I think about 'sources.'"

Monday's game went into OT after a very nice 3/4 court pass from Love to James:

Clutch shooting from guard Kyrie Irving helped seal the road win for the Wine and Gold.

KYRIE WITH THE SHOT. pic.twitter.com/5MzYi3HLSD — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 7, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.