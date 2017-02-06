Woman's 3-hour commute no more after good Samaritan steps in

LaTonya Taylor got the keys to her new car on Monday. (Source: WOIO)

Imagine walking more than a mile before taking two buses and a train to get your kids and yourself to school and work every day.

LaTonya Taylor has a nearly three hour commute. She wanted to buy a car to cut down on that time. Now she is thankful to the kindness of a stranger for making her life a little easier.

Getting around the Cleveland metro on the RTA hasn't been easy for Taylor without a car.

“Go to school, go to work, take them to school, go to work. I have to push myself to get out of the bed in the morning, but at the end of the day, it's all going to be worth it,” Taylor said.

Taylor is a single mom of 7-year-old McKayla and 5-year-old McKenzie. She's out the door with the girls around 6 a.m. Then, she says it takes them nearly 30 minutes to walk up a hill outside their house to catch the first bus.

“We ride the 76, a 45 minute ride from Garfield, down to Tower City, get on the red line,” Taylor said. “Then we get on the 8:05 a.m. No. 22, get on that bus and go to Global Ambassadors Language Academy.”

Her daughters’ school is located near W. 130th Street and Lorain on the west side of Cleveland.

“They could go to a school closer, but I want them to get a good education, so I sacrifice,” Taylor said.

After that, Taylor gets back on the 22 and heads downtown again to school and to work. The day ends past 8 p.m. for her family, because they have to repeat all of this to get home. Luckily those days will soon be over.

Taylor walked into Ganley Volkswagon of Bedford in hopes of buying a car last week, but she didn’t qualify. Greg Love was the car salesman who told her the bad news. But when he heard her story, he couldn’t let her go empty handed. On Monday, the dealership gave her a 2007 Ford Taurus for free.

“The one thing about life, you have the choice to help people or turn them away. God tested me, my choice was to help them,” Love said.

Love has been a car salesman for 23 years. He says part of his job is helping people. Taylor couldn't be more thankful.

“This will afford me more time and sleep. That's what I need, sleep, exactly what I need,” she said.

Taylor says she's looking forward to visiting family in Cincinnati with her new car and getting on the road in the fall to show her daughters the leaves changing colors.

