Today's headlines includes a warm up, the push against Betsy DeVos, and an investigation into when you can record police

1. Our much advertised warm up is in full effect this morning. Most of you will wake up in the 50s! If all goes according to plan, we’ll be running into a few record highs this afternoon. Don't flinch if you hear a few rumbles of thunder today.

2. Democrats plan all-nighter to oppose Betsy DeVos, President Trump's nominee for education secretary. The vote is today on her nomination. Many lawmakers believe she's not qualified for the top job and lacks knowledge of public school systems.

3. If you see an encounter with police unfolding before your eyes...When can you record them with your cellphone? We are getting answers on Cleveland 19 News This Morning.

