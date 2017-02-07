Fire destroys Buckeye neighborhood home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fire destroys Buckeye neighborhood home

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A fire gutted a home in the Buckeye neighborhood overnight.

The Cleveland Fire Department was called around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday to 2771 McCurdy Ave. for a house fire.

The home was vacant and there were no injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

