Kyrie Irving recreated The Shot last night and people freaked out

Kyrie Irving sunk a three-pointer last night that will look pretty familiar to Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

The Shot, which has officially been deemed the most clutch shot in NBA history, clinched the Cavs' win against the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and, in last night's game against the Washington Wizards, a very similar shot became the tiebreaker with only 35 seconds left on the clock. 

Needless to say, Cleveland sports Twitter freaked out. 

The Big Three all had a great game. Kevin Love had 39 points and 12 rebounds, fending off continuing rumors that he will be traded to the New York Knicks for Carmelo Anthony. LeBron fouled out early in overtime but still finished with 32 points and a career-high 17 assists. He also made Kyrie's shot possible by forcing the game into overtime while doing typical LeBron things.

So, uh, who's ready for July? 

