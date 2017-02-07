Police looking for man who allegedly tried to kill self, family in car crash

Anatoly Povroznik was last known to live in Parma. (Source: Police)

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of 41-year-old Anatoly Povroznik, who police say intentionally flipped his car with the aim of killing himself and his family.

Police say Povroznik was driving on the highway with his wife and juvenile son on Jan. 13 when he intentionally flipped the car. The suspect and both victims survived the crash.

A warrant was issued for Povroznik's arrest on Jan. 15. He is 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last known to live in Parma.

Anyone with information should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

