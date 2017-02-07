Rocky River teens robbed while trying to sell clothing in parking lot of Mitchell's

Rocky River police are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery at the Mitchell's Ice Cream on Detroit Road.

Police say two juveniles made arrangements using the app OfferUp to sell some collectible clothing in the parking lot of the store. When they got there, the two men they were supposed to meet grabbed the bag of clothing and fled westbound towards the CVS on Detroit Road.

One of the victims began to chase the suspects, but the suspect implied that he had a handgun in his bag. No weapon was seen by either victim.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspects.

The first suspect was a black male who was tall and thin, wearing a black hoodie, tan pants and dark shoes. The second is a black male who was shorter and heavier than the first, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and dark shoes.

