Police searching for suspect in carjacking of elderly woman

An elderly woman was carjacked in Euclid on Monday.

Police say the woman was at the Sunoco at 19365 Euclid Ave. when a man pulled her out of her car, threw her to the ground and drove away.

The woman was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry. Her purse and phone, which were inside the car, were also taken.

The woman was treated and released from a local hospital. No arrests have been made.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.