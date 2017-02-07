Dog who had leg amputated after being shot is doing well, shelter says

Rehabilitation for Gibson, the dog who had a leg amputated after being shot in Cleveland last month, is going well.

Gibson was found with two gun shot wounds on Gibson Avenue. Rescuers brought him to Avon Lake Animal Clinic where he had emergency surgery. One of Gibson's legs had to be amputated because the bullets shattered a bone and joint.

Now, Gibson is at Love-A-Stray Animal Rescue, where he is being rehabilitated using laser therapy, balance and strength work. The rescue says that Gibson is "amazing" and that he is "doing very well after surgery."

Love-A-Stray is still in need of donations to help with his medical care. The nonprofit is expected to spend more than $2,000 for Gibson's surgeries and aftercare. If you wish to donate for Gibson, you can send your check to Love-A-Stray, Attn: Gibson, P.O. Box 125, Avon Lake, OH, 44012 or you can donate using Paypal on their website. Information on fostering and adopting Gibson can also be found on the nonprofit's website.

You can watch an update on Gibson's recovery below.

No one has been arrested for the crime. If you have any information on who shot Gibson, please contact the Cleveland Chief Animal Control Officer at 216-664-3069.

