Six opiate overdoses reported in Cuyahoga County overnight

Cleveland police officers responded to six overdose calls on Monday night, including two fatalities.

Over the past weekend, police say there were 23 overdoses and eight deaths, bringing the total since Friday to ten.

Cuyahoga County reported 46 heroin overdoses in January.

Last year, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's reported more than 500 heroin or fentanyl related overdoses. In addition, Dr. Thomas Gilson, the city's medical examiner, said 400 overdoses were reversed by Narcan in 2016.

