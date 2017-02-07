Stark County Sheriff's and Canton police team up to fight heroin

The Stark County Sheriff's Office and Canton police are teaming up in the fight against the opiate epidemic.

Earlier this week the agencies came together to except a grant of more than $30,000 from the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"What it's really going to do, I believe at least in part, is save a lot of people's lives and put those people really responsible behind bars," said Sheriff George T. Maier.

The money will allow the law enforcement agencies to fund investigations with a goal of holding those responsible for contributing to the death of another through distribution of heroin and other substances.

