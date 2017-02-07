Man shot in Erie County after spying on his neighbors

An Erie County man has been arrested after spying on his neighbors with his cell phone.

Investigators said David Schindley's phone had more than 50 videos held closely to the windows of bedrooms, bathrooms or other rooms. The videos go back to this past October.

Schindley was taken into custody on Sunday after he was shot by a homeowner on the 500 block of Bald Eagle Drive. Deputies said the homeowner heard a noise and thought Schindley was trying to break into his home.

Schindley was shot in the leg, the homeowner who shot the suspect was not charged. The homeowner told a dispatcher Schindley rushed at him, he proceeded to shoot at the suspect three or four times with his pistol.

The wife of Schindley also called dispatchers after the incident, Schindley took the phone from his wife and told the dispatcher it was his fault he was shot.

Schindley is charged with attempted aggravated burglary and voyeurism, he is being held without bond and additional charges are possible.

