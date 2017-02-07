Cleveland Clinic doctor affected by Trump travel ban is back home

Dr. Suha Abushamma is back at Cleveland Clinic after being denied reentry to America because of executive order issued Jan. 28.

Dr. Suha Abushamma: I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to help me get back homehttps://t.co/xLU3drgGEo pic.twitter.com/GU9cC6zmTP — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 7, 2017

"I am excited to continue my work here at the Cleveland Clinic where I can focus on my medical career and most importantly caring for my patients. I've always wanted to be a doctor like my parents who are both doctors and internal medicine physicians," said Dr. Suha Abushamma.

Dr. Abushamma arrived back in the states Monday.

The Clinic held a news conference Tuesday to voice its support Dr. Abushamma and opposition to the executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

Dr. Abushamma, an internal medicine resident at the Cleveland Clinic, was detained and deported last month because of President Donald J. Trump's recent executive order that bans citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S.

Abushamma, 26, has a H-1B visa for workers in "specialty occupations" from Sudan. She was traveling from Saudi Arabia back to America when she was detained at JFK in New York. Saudi Arabia is not one of the seven countries part of the ban. Abushamma was detained because her visa is from Sudan.

The following countries are part of the travel ban:

Iran

Iraq

Syria

Sudan

Libya

Yemen

Somalia

She spent several weeks after being detained and then deported to Saudi Arabia following a travel ban by President Donald Trump.



The latest is she's back at the Cleveland Clinic greeting colleagues and caring for her patients. But it was if it wasn't a sure thing that she would ever be back at the clinic.

A colleague ushered her to a podium in front of friends at the Cleveland Clinic today.

"Please welcome Dr. Suha Abushamma home and up to the podium."

Last week Dr. Suha Abushamma didn't know if she would ever see her colleagues at the Cleveland Clinic again. This what she said.

"First let me start by saying how happy I am to be back here in Cleveland with my friends, my finance and all the people that I consider part of my family. I missed everyone such much."

President Donald Trump's controversial executive order regarding immigrants entering the country from the seven, mostly Muslim countries, listed above stopped her from getting back to Cleveland. Again Dr. Abushamma.

"I'm excited to continue my work here at the Cleveland Clinic where I can focus on my medical career and most importantly caring for my patients."

Dr. Abushamma is following a family tradition. Both her parents are doctors and her three siblings are in med school in Sudan. That's one of the seven countries from which immigrants to the U.S. were restricted by President Trump.

"I chose training here in the United States because it's the best training in the world. Cleveland Clinic stood out to me, not only because it's the leading institution, but also because the Clinic embraces diversity and considers residents from all over the world."

"Tell them you have lawyers.

Immigration lawyer David Leopold worked to get her back to Cleveland. They tested back and forth in an effort to change the minds of immigration officials it didn't work. But her fate was helped by a federal judge's ruling putting the president's executive order on hold.

Her team of lawyers, including Cleveland immigration attorney David Leopold, sprang into action trying to keep Dr. Abushamma from being deported.

"When Suha came in yesterday they gave her permission to be here with H-1B through the extent what she had had before."

Although she's happy to be back in Cleveland, in the long run, her status can still be affected by the federal courts, maybe even the U.S. Supreme.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.