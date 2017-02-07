Two men involved in home invasion arrested, police say

Residents in the 500 block of Stratford Avenue were victims of a home invasion robbery shortly before midnight Monday night.

Two men wearing ski masks forced open a back door and entered the home, according to the 911 caller. The suspects then held the residents at gunpoint and demanded property.

The suspects took a PlayStation 4, a book bag, two cellphones and a Visa bank card before running out of the house.

Responding officers saw two men, matching the suspects descriptions, walking near the intersection of West Market Street and Rhodes Avenue.

Officers arrested Lee C. Garrett, 27, of Frederick Boulevard and LaNair GD Parker, 26, of Diagonal Road. Garrett was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of criminal tools. Parker was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, possession of criminal tools and facsimile firearm.

Officers also recovered the victim's property, a crowbar, a BB gun and ski masks.

Garrett and Parker are being held in the Summit County Jail.

