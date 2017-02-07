LeBron James calls reporter 'trash' for writing Melo-Love story

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Washington.

LeBron James is not happy with a reporter from the New York Daily News.

Monday, Frank Isola reported that James really wants Carmelo Anthony on his team, even if Kevin Love is let go.

After Monday night's win in Washington, James was asked about Isola's report.

"It's trash," said James. "And the guy who wrote it is trash too, for writing that, especially during the game like that. So it's always about outside noise, and that's just outside noise for us. We got to focus on what needs to be done and that's to continue to compete for a championship. And we got who we got. Our GM will do a great job of figuring out if we need something else, but right now we're in a good place."

LISTEN HERE

Though it has been reported that the New York Knicks is hoping to get rid of Anthony by the trade deadline, Cavaliers management has not expressed any interest.

