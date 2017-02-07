Lakewood man arrested, suspected of murdering wife

A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for shooting and killing his wife, police said.

The suspect's father called 911 around 9 a.m. after his son texted him, telling him to come to the house and pick-up his granddaughter.

When the grandfather got to the home in the 12000 block of Plover Street, he saw his daughter-in-law lying on a bed in the basement, with a sheet over her.

The 3-year-old granddaughter was not injured.

When police arrived at the home, the suspect surrendered.

He is now locked up at the Lakewood City Jail. Police say he will be charged Wednesday.

The victim has been id'd as Stacy White, 36.

