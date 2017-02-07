Mentor mother petitions to bring party food back to classroom parties

A Mentor mother has started a petition to bring back the holiday parties kids used to enjoy in school. Christina Weintraub launched the petition on Change.org and as of Tuesday morning she had about 400 signatures.

"I remember my mom always making the most amazing goodies and treats for my class. As a parent of children that go to Mentor schools, I believe the rules for Holiday parties have gotten way out of hand. I understand that some children have allergies but not all children do! Why not just have whatever items are brought into the class be put it in their book bags till they get home. Why have other children suffer that do not have allergies?"

Weintraub would like to see goodies and treats allowed at holiday parties again. To read her entire letter, or sign the petition, click here.

Mentor Schools said they have not taken parties away, only established guidelines that make for safer and equitable options for all students. The policy said that for birthday treats, only safe, non-food treats are permitted, and that no food, gum or treat bags with food can be sent home.

For party food enforcement, all treats are required to be individually prepackaged and factory sealed, with a visible label. No homemade treats are permitted.

To read the complete Party-Treat-Food Guidelines document, click here.

