Church-based project aims to make walking to school safer in Cleveland

Volunteers in Cleveland were standing out in the rain Tuesday morning making sure kids got to E-Prep school safely.

This is a church based project, it started after Alianna DeFreeze didn't make it to school last month, investigators found her body inside an abandoned home.

Later this week there will be training for the volunteers, they will utilize the faith community to be visible in the neighborhoods escorting children to school. After training the plan will be to walk each morning and encourage churches to adopt schools in their neighborhood.

"Our children should not be in fear while traveling to and from school, we must use all resources to protect them from those who prey on our babies," Pastor Jimmy L. Gates said.

The 'Safe Streets' team said this is the first initial steps to address the issue of violence in the city.

"I love it, they need to do this more often," a parent told reporters.

Chicago Public Schools has a similar program called Safe Passage Routes. CEO of Alliance for Community Peace in Chicago Rev. Dr. Walter B Johnson Jr. said the schools and police work together mapping out safe routes to school.

On the Safe Passage website there is a map of each safe route to each school in the area. Johnson said there are one or two people assigned to each block to make sure the kids are safe.

Each worker has a cell phone, if they see anything suspicious they can call to a base supervisor. Johnson said they have 1,300-1,500 people who work with this program.

They look to hire people who are familiar with the community they will be working in.

According to their website workers must be committed to work a total of five hours per day, five days a week. The pay is ten dollars an hour.

Johnson adds one of the main reasons they pay the workers is because it holds them accountable, if the weather is really bad out, the workers are still there making sure kids get to school safely.

