Lenten Fish Fry Locations

With the Lenten season upon us, many parishes are offering special meals, including the ever popular fish fry dinner.



Cleveland 19 has compiled a list of where you can find a fish meal this Lent. We are updating this list as we go, so if you don't see your favorite location yet, check back. If you'd like to add a fish fry location to our list, send an email HERE and let us know.

Akron

First United Methodist Church of Akron,

The Best Fish Fry in Akron on Fridays, March 10, March 24, & April 7 from 5 – 7 p.m. Your choice of ONE: fried fish, baked cod, baked chicken breast, or nine fried shrimp (shrimp is $1.00 extra). Your choice of ONE: baked potato, steak fries, or mac & cheese. Your choice of coleslaw or apple sauce. Included (one per person): hushpuppy, roll with butter, assorted desserts, and beverages (unlimited refills). The price is $9 for adults, $5 for children (3-12), FREE to University of Akron students with current ID. Tickets can be purchased through the church office or at the door. Carry out is available.

263 E. Mill Street

Avon Lake

American Legion Post 211

Fish Fry, Friday Feb. 20, French Fries, Salad Bar, Dessert, Pop, Coffee, $12.95 + tax, 4:30 - 8:30 p.m., Carry out Available

31972 Walker Road, Avon Lake, Oh 44012

Broadview Heights

Church of the Assumption

Fish Fry, March 3 - April 7 4 - 7 p.m.

9183 Broadview Rd., Broadview Hts. 44147

Brooklyn

Dr. Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church

Fish Fries: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dine-in or Carry-out. $6 - $10 4:30 - 7 p.m.

4470 Ridge Rd, Brooklyn, OH 44144

Brunswick

St. Colette Catholic Church

The fish fry will run from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. for those wishing to dine-in. It's in the church hall every week. There will be specials each week. They are as follows:

Weekly Friday Specials:

March 3rd (Clam Chowder - $4)

March 10th (Fisherman's Platter - $12)

March 17th (Cabbage & Noodles - $8)

March 24th (Shrimp Platter - $12)

March 31st (Fisherman's Platter - $12)

April 7th (Chef's Special - $TBD)

Adult Meal prices range from $7.50 - $9.00. Fried fish, baked fish, and macaroni & cheese dinners are available each week in addition to the weekly specials. All adult meals come with any 2 sides: fries, mac & cheese, cole slaw, perogies, vegetables, or fruit. In addition, children ages 3-10 receive a main dish and side dish for $6.00. Anyone wishing to place a carry-out order should call 330-273-5500. Carry out closes at 6:30 p.m. weekly.

Chagrin Falls

Church of The Holy Angels

Fish Fry, Fridays March 3,10,17,24,31 and April 7th. Serving Times 5 -7:30 p.m. $12 - $7. Featuring: fried Lake Erie perch, beer battered Cod, Shrimp , baked Lemon pepper Cod, Pierogi and stuffed shells. All dinners include French Fries or Baked Potato or Mac-n-cheese with vegetable cole slaw, roll & butter, dessert and drink. (Takeout orders are available)

18205 Chillicothe Rd., Chagrin Falls 44023

440-708-0000

Cleveland

Blessed Trinity Fish Fry: Holy Trinity Parish

March 3- Apr. 7. Hours: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. (every Friday during Lent except Good Friday). Menu: Walleye, Sole, Baked Salmon, Shrimp and Combo dinners. We also offer pierogies, cabbage and noodles, rice and beans, macaroni and cheese, and clam chowder and more. Dinner prices $6 - $14.

Holy Trinity Parish, Fogarty Hall, 14040 Puritas Ave., Cleveland, OH

216-671-5890

St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral

Fish Fry begins Friday, February 24 - April 7. Hours: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

3256 Warren Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44111

Slovenian National Home

Lenten Fish Fry's, March 3 - April 7, Delicious dinners served from 5 - 8:30 p.m. Menu: Fried or Baked Fish, Fried Shrimp or Pierogies. All meals include clam chowder, side dishes, dessert & coffee

A 2017 $2.00 club membership is required & available at the door.

6417 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH

Holy Name Church

Holy Name Church will hold a Fish Fry every Friday from March 3 through April 7 from 3-7 p.m. The menu includes fish and shrimp dinners from $8.50 - $10. Available sides: clam chowder, pierogis, fresh cut french fries and coleslaw, cabbage/noodles, deserts and beverages. (Take out is available)

8328 Broadway Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44105

St. Rocco Church

Fish Fry Fridays 5 - 8 p.m. March 3 - April 14. Dinners $10 (cash only). Choice of: Fried Flounder (3) pieces, Baked Cod (2) pieces, Shrimp (8), Pierogi (6). Each meal includes coleslaw, french fries OR (2) pierogi, dessert & coffee. A la Cart menu also available.

3205 Fulton Road, Cleveland, OH 44109, 1-216-961-8331

St. Mark (West Park)

St. Mark will hold a Fish Fry on two Fridays during Lent, March 10 and March 31. The Menu includes:

St. Mark Church, 15800 Montrose Ave., Cleveland, OH 216-226-7577

Mary Queen of Peace

Fish Friday, Fridays, March 3 - April 7, 4:30 – 7 p.m. in the Parish Center Cafeteria.

4423 Pearl Road, Cleveland, 1-216-749-2323

St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral

Fish Fry, Friday Feb. 24 - April 7, 5 - 8 p.m. Come One, Come All!

3256 Warren Rd., Cleveland

St. Leo the Great Catholic Church

Fish Friday, Fridays, March 3 - April 7, 4:30 – 7 p.m. in Lux Hall. Fish, shrimp or pierogi dinners include baked potato or fries, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and butter ($8.00). Kids meal, a la carte items and dessert available.

4900 Broadview Road, Cleveland (just north of I-480) (216) 661-1006

Art, fish fries and walkabout Tremont converge for March's "Art of the Fish Fry"

What happens when art, Lenten fish fries and Walkabout Tremont converge? The Art of the Fish Fry. There will be multiple art openings, food and drink specials at bars & restaurants, live music at multiple locations, and of course... fish fries throughout Tremont Friday March 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. during Walkabout Tremont. Many art venues will exhibit work by local artists in the traditional gallery exhibition format with artist talks, snacks and refreshments, and musical performers.

from 5 to 10 p.m. during Walkabout Tremont. Many art venues will exhibit work by local artists in the traditional gallery exhibition format with artist talks, snacks and refreshments, and musical performers. FISH FRIES & FOOD SPECIALS

Annunciation Cleveland Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry—beer battered fried whitefish with French fries, coleslaw, & hush puppies for $10; baked Atlantic Cod with rice, mixed vegetables, & dinner roll. Homemade mac & cheese, fish tacos, fried shrimp, homemade clam chowder

Prosperity Social Club—Gotta Haddock Lenten Fish Fry

St. Augustine Church—fish fry 4-7 p.m.

Fahrenheit—beer/tempura battered walleye w/fingerling chips & malt vinegar gastrique; Tremont Gin & Juice - Tanqueray Gin, Fresh Grapefruit, St. Germain Elderflower, Bells Two Hearted Ale

Ty Fun—fish fry $12; whole red snapper $25; $5 martini; $5 egg roll

Treehouse—fish specials including fish & chips and shrimp basket. $3 Flying Dog SOB Irish Red Ale. $5 pork sliders

Grumpy’s—ANTI Fish Fry… GRILLED Haddock, herb roasted potatoes & southwest coleslaw $13. Add sautéed pierogies with grilled onions for $3

Edison's Pizza—ask for Big Bob's Belly Buster Fish Sandwich

Bac—fish & chips $14.95 (2 crispy fried catfish filets, sweet potato tempura fries, house-made coleslaw, chili aioli, chili ketchup)

Fat Cats—Lenten fish special

Flying Monkey—Swedish Fish Shot drink special - $3.50

Southside—Lenten fish special

Tremont Tap House—fish special

Walkabout Tremont, 2406 Professor Avenue, 44113

Cleveland Heights

Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral Fish Fry

The 2017 Fish Fry is slated for Fridays beginning March 3 - April 7

3352 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Hts., OH 44118

216-932-3300

Concord Township

St. Gabriel Parish hosting fish fry

Fish Fry begins March 3 - Apr. 7

9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Mentor, OH 44060, in the school MPR and Gym. Hours: 5 - 7:30 p.m. This wonderful Fish Fry offers dine-in, all you can eat for Adults: $14; Children (ages 6-12): $6.00; and children 5 and under eat free! The menu includes delicious baked and battered cod, breaded shrimp, homemade seafood chowder, and other kid-friendly fare such as macaroni and cheese, pizza, pasta, with a variety of delicious side dishes and desserts. There is also a carry-out menu and an a la carte menu.

Garfield Heights

St. Monica

Fish Fry's every Friday in Lent (Served in school cafeteria) 4 - 7 p.m.

13623 Rockside Rd., Garfield Heights, Ohio

Saints Peter and Paul Parish

Lenten Fish Fry, Hours: 5 - 7:30 p.m. Activity Center (off Dorothy Ave)

Serving March 10, March 17, March 24, March 31 and April 7

4750 Turney Road, Garfield Heights, Ohio 44125 (EAT IN or TAKE OUT)

Hinckley

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church

Fish Fry Fridays: March 3 thru April 7th 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. Deep Fried Perch, Baked Cod, Shrimp Tempura, Eggplant Sliders or Pierogi. $10 to $12.50 or as ala carte items. Senior Citizen dinners discounted $ 9 - $11.50, $5.00 Children's dinner with choice of pizza, mac and cheese, cod, perch or eggplant slider along with applesauce and beverage. Dinners include French Fries or Sweet Potato and Salad Bar choices. Fresh made clam chowder and desserts. Dine-in or take out.

1088 Ridge Rd, Hinckley OH 44233

Lakewood

The Lakewood Masonic Temple

4th Annual Lenten Fish Fry Fundraiser, every Friday March 3 - April 14, 4 - 8 p.m., $10, Menu: 2 pieces of fish, fries, slaw & roll

Lakewood Masonic Building, 15300 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio

Lorain

American Slovak Club

Friday Feb. 20, Serving delicious Lake Erie perch, fries, cole slaw, cabbage and noodles, stuffed cabbage and other menu items. American Slovak Club – We are known to have the BEST Fish in town AND it’s a great place to meet with friends! Come see us.

2915 Broadway Ave., Lorain, OH

Middleburg Heights

St. Bartholomew Catholic Church

Friday, March 24, 2017, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (i.e: tilapia, white fish, crab cakes, pierogies, potato pancakes, lobster bisque soup, clam chowder)

14865 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, OH

North Olmsted

Springvale Golf Course Clubhouse / 5871 Canterbury Road, North Olmsted

March 3rd and every Friday during Lent from 4-8 pm

All tips will support various local organizations for providing hostess and waitressing service each Friday

Baked fish (while supplies last) or Fried cod, French fries, coleslaw or mac and cheese, shrimp dinner also available, as well as pierogies and assorted baked goods

Take-out orders available

March 24th – Tips will benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society

Norton

Johnson United Methodist Church

Fish Fry/Chicken Finger Dinner, Fri, March 3, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. every 2 weeks on Friday, until Mar 17, 2017.

3409 Johnson Road, Norton, 44203

Olmsted Township

Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center

Fish fry every Friday, Feb. 24 - April 21, 4 - 8 p.m., Adult dinner $12, children $8. Menu: Baked or fried fish, shrimp, chicken schnitzel, cheese lasagne rolls, baked potato or fries, cole slaw or applesauce, dessert.

Lenau Park, 7370 Columbia Rd., Olmsted Township, 440-235-2646

Parma

St. Francis de Sales Church

All Fridays during Lent (excluding Good Friday), 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $6 children. Menu: Fish, pierogies, french fries, cabbage & noodles, mac & cheese, apple sauce, cole slaw, roll, coffee, punch (Dine-in and Carry-out menus)

3434 George Ave Parma, OH 44134, 440-884-2319

St. Charles Borromeo

Lenten Friday Fish Fries, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 April 7, 14 - 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. in Corrigan Gym

CLICK HERE for St. Charles Parish Fish Fry Menu

7107 Wilbur Ave., Parma 44129

The Union House

This is an all year fish fry.

For $9.95 you get a beautifully prepared cod fillet that is of nice size, french fries and cole slaw.

2713 Brookpark Rd, Parma, Ohio 44134, (216) 635-0809

Republic

St. Aloysius Knights of Columbus

Fish Fry March 10 and 24

Republic Town Hall, Republic, Ohio. 5:30 p.m.

All you can eat, carry-out available

Strongsville

St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church

Annual fish fry every Friday, March 3 - April 7. In addition to meeting new parishioners you will help the people of El Salvador develop a system with pure water as the proceeds of our "Fish Fry for the Needy" will go toward this goal. We will be helping people to finally get pure water.

16271 Pearl Road, Strongsville Ohio

St. Joseph Catholic Church

Lenten Dinners! March 3rd and April 7th. Come for food while enjoying the company of friends & family. Dinners are available for dine-in or to carry-out.

12700 Pearl Rd., Strongsville, Ohio

Westlake

St. Ladislas Parish

Fish Fry, March 3, 17 & 31. Adult: Fried Fish, Baked Fish or Shrimp Dinner - $10.00. Adult: Pierogi Dinner - $8.00/Mac & Cheese Dinner - $7.00. Child: Fish - $6.00 / Mac & Cheese - $5.00. Choice of wild rice or fries; choice of cole slaw, applesauce or tossed salad; every meal comes with a roll. Extra costs: clam chowder; extra fish, shrimp or pierogi; soda and desserts. One free dessert with any can good donation. (TAKE OUT ORDERS AVAILABLE)

(TAKE OUT ORDERS AVAILABLE) 2345 Bassett Road, Westlake, Ohio

St. Bernadette Parish

First Annual Lenten Fish Fry. Four events will be held this year: Feb. 24, March 10, 24 and April 7. Meals will be served between 5 - 8 p.m.

2256 Clague Rd., Westlake, OH 440-734-1300

Wickliffe

Normandy Catering

Lenten Fish Fry $11.99 (Kids 7 and Under $7.00)

All You Care to Eat Buffet: Beer Battered Fish, Baked Wild Caught Pacific Cod (Gluten Free), Fried Cabbage & Noodles, Pasta Fagioli, Mac & Cheese Buttered Corn, French Fries, Tossed Salad, Kids Menu 30310 Palisades Pkwy., Wickliffe, OH 44092

Willard

Knights of Columbus

All-you-can-eat fish fry at their hall, Friday, March 3, 5 to 7 pm, carry-outs available. Adults $9.00, children $5.00.

4390 Willard West Road, Willard, Ohio

Willoughby

V.F.W Post 1500

Fish Fry, monthly, every other Friday, 5 - 8 p.m.

38295 Pelton Rd., Willoughby, Ohio

Cleveland Elks Lodge #18

Fish Fry open to the public 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Menu: Walleye, Lake Perch, Cod, Shrimp, Seafood Cakes and Steak dinners. All dinners include clam chowder, coleslaw and choice of potato or mac n cheese. $8.00 - $15.00

Kids meals and weekly specials available also.

38860 Mentor Ave. Willoughby Ohio 44094, 440-942-2747

Willoughby Hills

La Vera Party Center

Annual Lenten Fish Fry. Celebrate the Lenten season with family and friends at La Vera Party Center

Fridays, March 3rd - April 14, 4:30 - 7 p.m. BUFFET: Baked Cod - Fried Beer Battered Pollock, Pasta Marinara, Pasta Fagioli, Mac-N-Cheese, Cole Slaw, Tossed Green Salad, Cabbage-N-Noodles, Whipped Potatoes Pastry Table, Includes Beverage

$12.00 per person. Children under 12 - $7

32200 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094, (440) 943-0087

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.