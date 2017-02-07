VIDEO: Woman rescued from flooded intersection in Cleveland

In Cleveland a woman was rescued after getting stuck in a flooded intersection. This happened around 1:30 p.m. at Harvard Avenue and Jennings Road.

One driver got stuck, left the car and made it to safety. The second driver got stuck and stood on the roof of her car.

A Good Samaritan walked in and led her to safety.

In Olmsted Township Lewis Road is closed from Memory Lane to Rainbow Drive because of high flood waters.

In Independence a flood warning was issued for the Cuyahoga River.

In Garfield Heights Broadway Avenue from East 104th Street to the Cleveland line is closed due to heavy flooding. Officials closed the road around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.





UPDATE: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and The RainForest is closed until further notice due to nearby flooding. Stay tuned for continued updates. — Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) February 7, 2017

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.