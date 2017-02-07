Eaton Township residents afraid of the increase of stray bullets in their rural community

Concerned residents in Lorain County are looking for answers about the increase of gunfire and stray bullets in their community. Some say it's happening so frequently that the area is turning into a war zone.

They plan to meet Tuesday night with the Eaton Township Board of Trustees to discuss gun freedoms, township restrictions, and solutions.

One homeowner says she loves living in the rural community but she's had enough.

"You're sitting in your family room on the sofa, watching a movie, got a fire going and all of a sudden, poppoppoppop and you're thinking should I move, duck down, leave the room, go to the basement, I don't know," said Elizabeth.

For privacy, she only wants to be identified by first name. She says there's been an increase in gunfire and stray bullets for the last two years. Both of her neighbors' homes have been hit and her home is right in the middle. She still has the bullet that collapsed her neighbor's swimming pool.

"A 50 caliber bullet. that's not hunting. That's not home protection. That's damage. That's lethal. Why do you need a 50 caliber bullet? You don't," she said.

No one was hurt in that incident but she and two others wrote letters to the Editor in The Rural -Urban Record. They plan to speak at the Eaton Township Board of Trustee's meeting Tuesday evening. She says me she and her husband believe in the second amendment but want gun-owners and elected officials to come up with solutions.

"Pursue legal protection for us, in our homes and on our property to make it safer for us to live here," said Elizabeth.

But the trustees' hands could be tied. Townships don't have the authority to make laws. Residents obey the State of Ohio Revised Code.

So for now, she's taking extra precautions. She's wearing a neon vest when she's outside in the open.

"I just recently started doing that because if someone is shooting they can see visibly, that this is a person, this is a human," she said.

The Eaton Township Board of Trustees meeting will be held at Eaton Township Hall at 7:30 p.m. The address is 12043 Avon Belden Rd. in Grafton. It is open to the public.

