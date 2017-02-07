Judges marry more than a dozen couples in Valentine’s Day ceremonies

Four judges in Akron are feeling the Valentine’s Day spirit as they prepare to marry at least 18 couples Tuesday.

Judge Annalisa Stubbs Williams, Judge Kathryn Michael, Judge Jerry Larson and Judge Jon Oldham will preside over the wedding ceremonies for this occasion. The first ceremony will begin on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by ceremonies until the final appointment at 3:00 p.m. All ceremonies will be held at the Akron Municipal Court on South High Street.

So far, 18 couples are scheduled to wed and there are currently two appointment openings available for Valentine’s Day ceremonies.

Prior to the ceremony, couples should first obtain a marriage license from Summit County Probate Court, then pay a cash-only ceremony fee at the Akron Municipal Court Clerk’s Office. The ceremony fee is $25 for citizens in the court’s jurisdiction of Akron, Fairlawn, Bath, Richfield, Springfield, Lakemore and Mogadore. The fee will be $40 for anyone residing outside the court’s jurisdiction.

After paying the fee, couples can take their receipt to room 901 of the Akron Municipal Court to make their appointment. Couples must appear in person to make an appointment.

Last year, the Akron Municipal Court performed over 400 weddings. This year, the Akron Municipal Court will provide each couple with a digital photo of the bride and groom which will be sent to their email as a keepsake of their special day.

For more information on weddings at the Akron Municipal Court contact Patricia Williams, Chief Service Bailiff, at (330)375-2059.

