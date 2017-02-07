Trial continues for Canton man accused of killing 3-year-old dau - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Trial continues for Canton man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter

STARK COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Prosecutors started calling witnesses in the Mathew Miku trial on Tuesday. His girlfriend Jessica Bender took the stand.

The trial began on Monday for Miku, the 23-year-old man accused of murdering his 3-year-old daughter Hailey in March of 2016.

Police say Miku called 911 on March 4 saying he had found Hailey dead in her bed. Further evidence led police to treat it as a homicide.

Miku changed his mind last minute at a hearing in January, deciding not to plead guilty as expected. His trial began with jury selection.

Miku's live-in girlfriend, Jessica Bender, 21, is charged with child endangering. 

