Couple sought in Strongsville fatal stabbing nabbed in Ashland

Bene has a distinctive tattoo on the side of his neck. (Source: Police)

Two people accused of murder in Strongsville have been arrested.

Timothy Bene, 32, and his girlfriend Courtney Heckman, 23, were arrested Tuesday without incident in Ashland by Strongsville detectives.

The pair was taken to Ashland Police Dept., waived extradition hearing and are now sitting in a Strongsville jail.

Police say Bene stabbed his step-father, 50-year-old Dean Vastartis, to death on Friday, Feb. 3, at his home on Sprague Road.

Bene and Heckman are scheduled be arraigned in Berea Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

