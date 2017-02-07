Art gallery hosting some of the city's newest artists

A unique program in Cleveland is using art to help people. The program is called the 'Heart of the Street'.

People at the Cosgrove Center work with local artists to further their social engagement and use art as a positive outlet of self-expression. Some of the artists are homeless.

People can see the art in person at the exhibition on Friday called 'Art Heals' at the Bonfoey Gallery at 1210 Euclid.

The exhibit will feature more than 60 works of original art including:

Paintings

Water colors

Drawings

A donation of $25 is suggested and will go toward the program.

