Browns terminate contract of QB Josh McCown

The Browns have terminated the contract of quarterback Josh McCown.

McCown sign with the Browns in 2015.

His best game in a brown and orange uniform arguably came against Baltimore in 2015. He threw for a Browns-record 457 yards on the road in a 33-30 OT win.

McCown appeared in 13 games with 11 starts after signing with the Browns in 2015. In 2016, he started three of his five games and completed 90 of 165 passes for 1,100 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Texas native played college ball at Sam Houston State. He broke into the NFL in 2002 with the Arizona Cardinals. He's 37 years old.

Second year players Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan, as well as mobile vet Robert Griffin III are the remaining quarterbacks on Cleveland's roster.

On Tuesday, the team also terminated the contract of defensive back Tramon Williams. Williams opened 22 of 27 games after signing with Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent in 2015.

