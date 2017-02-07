Lakewood 'committed' to equality, tolerance in wake of travel ban

The city of Lakewood is telling its residents it is committed to equality, tolerance, and inclusion in the wake of President Donald Trump's recent executive orders on immigration policy.

Earlier this month, Lakewood City Council unanimously passed a resolution to reinforce those values.

"I am committed to a thoughtful, strong, and effective response to policies that adversely affect the vibrant and inclusive neighborhoods of Lakewood," said Lakewood Mayor Michael Summers.

Summers recently met with members of the Cleveland chapter of Council on American–Islamic Relations as well as the leaders of the Turkish American Cultural Organization in Lakewood to affirm Lakewood's support, and to find ways to improve communication and mutual understanding. Additional meetings are planned.

Cleveland Heights residents pack council meeting, push for sanctuary city status

Meanwhile, Monday Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and State Rep. Candice Keller (District 53-Middletown) have announced legislation to stop sanctuary cities in Ohio.

"Our top priority must be keeping Ohio families safe from radical Islamic terrorists and other threats. Sanctuary cities are an out-of-touch, misguided policy that snub their nose at our nation's laws and undermine the security of our communities," said Mandel. "Sanctuary cities will only empower our enemies, not deter them."

Currently, in Ohio, the only sanctuary city is Cincinnati, which the mayor announced Jan. 31.

Monday evening, sanctuary cities were also discussed in Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, and University Heights.

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed said a recently re-discovered resolution, which passed in 1987, declared Cleveland a sanctuary city. He discussed the resolution Monday night, which he called a "sanctuary city blue print."

