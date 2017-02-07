Police say older woman thrown from Camry during Euclid carjacking

Police are investigating a carjacking in Euclid in which they say an elderly woman was thrown out of her car.

The incident took place Monday afternoon at the 19365 Euclid Avenue Sunoco.

The offender pulled her out of her 2013 Toyota Camry, threw her onto the ground, and drove away, police said. Her purse and phone were inside of the vehicle.

The woman was treated and released from an area hospital.

