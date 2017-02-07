1 hospitalized after Akron house explosion

There was a house explosion in Akron on Tuesday, firefighters said.

It took place around 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Hawkins and Courtland Avenue. Nearby roads have been closed for an investigation.

Officials on scene say the house is completely gone. They added the incident may have been a gas explosion.

It was heard at least 1 1/2 miles away.

One man was taken to Akron General. He had severe burns. His age and condition are unknown at this time. Firefighters say he was staggering away from the residence when they arrived.

