Rain, melting snow flood Chagrin River, dozens of area homes

Thanks to warm weather and heavy rain Tuesday, parts of northeast Ohio saw some flooding.

Eastlake police monitored the fast moving Chagrin River all day.

The unseasonable weather also kept local crews busy snaking clogged drains.

"You get all the groundwater. So, what happens when you don't maintenance your sewer, you get all this extra water and things tend to back up," said H. Jack's Plumbing and Heating Lead Plumber Dave Weigel.

Weigel said they went to dozens of homes Tuesday treating backed up drains.

"I noticed it was raining a lot and hard all day and I had gone out to do some errands and when I came back there was over a foot of water in my basement. It was muddy, sludgy, smelly, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God,'" said Kathy Brazytatis, whose basement flooded in Euclid.

Brazytatis said she'd had problems with her basement before, but nothing like what she experienced Tuesday. "Never as bad as I had it (Tuesday), with the mud and the sludge. We're in the middle of a cold spell. I just didn't expect this would be happening in February," she said.

Weigel said there are things homeowners can do to prevent water from entering their homes. "They should have their drains (looked at) regularly. There's a lot of people that haven't done it for years and don't have a clue this is coming and then all of a sudden it backs up because they have a blockage, root problem, sewer, things like that," he said.

In Eastlake, officers put up flood alert signs and opened up the Pal Center, 600 E. 349th, as a shelter. No one was evacuated.

At 7:40 p.m., Eastlake Police said the river receded to 9 1/2 ft.

