15-year-old goes missing in Cleveland

A 15-year-old has gone missing in Cleveland.

Eric Weems, Jr. ran away Feb. 5 from his home on W. 100th Street.

Weems, Jr. is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. He is black, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

His mother says he was spotted Sunday on W. 83rd and Madison at the Dollar General with two older men. The teen's parents are concerned for his safety.

Those with information should call 216-664-4477 if seen.

