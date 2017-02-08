Investigators believe Akron house explosion was caused by natural gas

A man was hospitalized after a Tuesday night house explosion in Akron.

Firefighters say the explosion happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Hawkins and Courtland Avenue. Neighbors were evacuated for safety, but investigators don't believe anyone else was hurt.

"When our companies got here, they saw that the house was leveled," said Akron Fire Department public information officer Michael Brooks. "They did see a gentleman coming from the debris, or rubble, who had injuries to his face and some burns."

Investigators believe the explosion was caused by natural gas. Dominion East Ohio tested the service line on Wednesday morning and found that there was no indication of leaks. They also tested the main line and found no indication of leaks.

People poured out of their homes after the blast.

"Parts of the house hit other homes and some of it was even thrown across the street by the force of the blast," said neighbor Clinton Williams, who lives about three blocks from the home.

Reporter Harry Boomer contributed to this report.

