Today's Top Headline: 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze's funeral canceled

Alianna Defreeze (Source: Family)
1. 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze's funeral was set to be at New Spirit Revival Center. Rev. Darrell Scott told the family there are staffing issues and they need to find a new church.

2. Outspoken Senator Elizabeth Warren, is barred from speaking on the floor of the Senate.

3. We are working to get more answers as to what happened in a house explosion in Akron.

