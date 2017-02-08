1 arrested, 2 sought after fatal East Cleveland bar shooting

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at an East Cleveland bar Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument in the parking lot of Club Dew Drop on Ivanhoe Road and Euclid Avenue. Police don't believe that the suspects knew the victims beforehand.

One of the suspects, Marvon Bryant, 19, has been arrested in the case. DeAundre Smith, 20, and Tony Ricks, 22, remain wanted.

The victim who died did not have identification on him, so his name has not been released yet. The other four victims were taken to Euclid Hospital, where three were then life-flighted to MetroHealth Hospital. Three of the victims are in critical condition, but police say their conditions are improving.

Police were seen using a tow truck to pull an SUV away from the scene.

Those with information regarding the case should call 216-451-1234.

Medical Examiners office just arrived at scene... one person shot dead others hurt. East Cleveland - Ivanhoe & Euclid @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/SHUasyLFl8 — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) February 8, 2017

Tow truck @ scene of deadly shooting- focus is on SUV. East Cleveland at Ivanhoe/Euclid. PD not releasing many details. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/X751j00qtr — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) February 8, 2017

Police say there have been several shooting incidents at the bar, with the last shooting leading to the installation of a camera system in the back.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.