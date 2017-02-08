Couple arrested in fatal Strongsville stabbing arraigned

The couple arrested in connection with a murder in Strongsville was arraigned Wednesday morning.

Timothy Bene, 32, and his girlfriend Courtney Heckman, 23, were arrested Tuesday without incident in Ashland by Strongsville detectives. Police say Bene stabbed his step-father, 50-year-old Dean Vastartis, to death on Friday, Feb. 3, at his home on Sprague Road.

Heckman raised her right for preliminary hearing and will be in court again on Feb. 13. Her bond is set at $1.

Bene will have his preliminary hearing on Feb. 17. His bond is also set at $1 million.

