No bond for Lakewood man charged with murdering his wife

Jason White, the 38-year-old man who was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing his wife, appeared in court on Wednesday.

He is charged with aggravated murder and is being held without bond.

Jason's father called 911 around 9 a.m. after his son texted him, telling him to come to the house and pick-up his granddaughter.

Dispatcher: Lakewood Police.

Caller: Yes, this is Richard White, uhh...I just left my son's house with my granddaughter he just shot his wife.

Dispatcher: What?

Caller: He just shot his wife. I got my granddaughter, I'm taking her to my wife's house I'm coming back its 12929 Clover. He's there, he's got a gun.

The grandfather said when he got to the home in the 12000 block of Plover Street, he saw his daughter-in-law, 36-year-old Stacy White, lying on a bed in the basement with a sheet over her.

The couple's 3-year-old daughter was not injured. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support her and pay for the victim's funeral expenses. You can help HERE.

Police arrested Jason White at the home.

