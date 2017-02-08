Sister of murdered Canton 5-year-old to remain in custody of Family Services

A second custody hearing held Wednesday for the 7-year-old daughter of Ming Ming Chen and Liang Zhao, the parents charged in connection to the death of their 5-year-old daughter Ashley in January, determined that she will stay in the custody of Stark County Job and Family Services.

Stark County Job and Family Services was awarded temporary custody of the child on Jan. 12.

Ashley was found dead and "concealed" at the family's restaurant on Jan. 10. Her mother was arrested on murder charges and her father was arrested for complicity.

Authorities said Chen struck Ashley several times in the head with her right fist before reporting her missing. Zhao then found Ashley and noticed green fluid coming out of her mouth, according to officials. He took her to the bathroom to wash it off her face before attempting CPR after noticing she wasn't breathing, police said.

Chen and Zhao's case was bound over to a Stark County Grand Jury, which will decide what the final charges are, if any, against the pair. They are currently being held at the Stark County Jail on a $5 million bond.

The Assistant Deputy Director of Legal Services Jerry A. Coleman couldn't confirm at the last custody hearing if any of the family members have shown interest in caring for the 7-year-old.

"It's an ongoing process, as family members come through at any time in the case we will be looking at them and evaluating them as part of that process," said Coleman.

The next hearing will be on July 6.

