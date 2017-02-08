Swenson's listed among the best burgers in U.S.

Swenson's Drive-In, a favorite of Northeast Ohio residents, was recognized nationally for its delicious food, placing 21st on Business Insider's list of the best burgers in the United States.

The company worked with Foursquare City Guide to help find the most delicious burgers in the country. The Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Austin, Texas placed first. Swenson's was the only Ohio burger to make the list.

The list highlighted a comment from Foursquare user Duane Mitchell, who wrote about Swenson's, "Hometown delicacy, can't get it anywhere else!"

