Funeral for murdered 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze will be in Cleveland Heights

The Imani Temple Ministries in Cleveland Heights will host the funeral for Alianna DeFreeze, the 14-year-old who was killed while walking to school on Jan. 26.

According to the Lucas Funeral Home, Alianna's home going services are now set to take place at the Imani Temple Ministries at 2463 N. Taylor Road. The wake will be from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

"We're here to help the community," said Thomas Boyd, operations manager at the Imani Temple Ministries. "We're going to be opening up ourselves to help in any way we can."

More: Murder of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze

Alianna was last seen boarding an RTA bus to head to school. Her mother notified police that Alianna was missing after the school contacted her that afternoon saying Alianna had missed class.

Officers found Alianna's body while canvassing the neighborhood on Jan. 29.

Christopher Whitaker, a registered sex offender, was arrested in connection with her murder on Feb. 2. He's being held on $3 million bond.

The funeral was originally slated to be held at the New Spirit Revival Church. The church said it was due to staffing issues, but DeFreeze's father, Damon, says that he moved locations because he didn't want the church's Pastor Darrell Scott to be the preacher.

Scott's Wife has responded to the incident.

Scott said the family only toured the church and never followed through to confirm an arrangement.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.