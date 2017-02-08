Why that stretch of I-90 in Lake County is so dangerous in the winter

More than 50 cars crashed on I-90 in Lake County in December. (Source: Lake County Sheriffs Department)

A stretch of Interstate 90 in Lake County recently had a speed limit reduction from 70 mph to 60 mph because of the amount of accidents reported in the winter months.

“For me it’s the concrete because if you look before, they never had those accidents on Interstate 90 in Lake County until after they put down concrete,” said Edwin Ortiz, a snow belt motorist.

Ortiz is one of several people that tell us that the stretch of Interstate 90 from Vrooman Road to Grand River Bridge is simply a mess to drive on during the winter months. This portion of the interstate in Lake County is only 5 miles from Lake Erie and because of that snow squalls are common. The snow bands reduce visibility for drivers and at times can cause blinding conditions.

After Edwin’s post to our Cleveland 19 Facebook page, I got answers from neighbors at Empire Paving, the Cleveland State University traffic division, officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Lake County Sheriff, as well as the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Dr. Jacqueline Jenkins, a transportation engineer from Cleveland State University, said the material of the road does not impact safety when driving in winter conditions.

“Regardless or not if you are driving on an asphalt or concrete surface you are going to have issues based on the snow accumulation,” said Jenkins.

Lake County Sheriff Daniel Dunlap believes the incline of the road combined with heavy snow and speed are the real reasons for the accidents.

“It doesn’t look like it, but there’s an extremely long grade where truckers tires are slipping and they don’t even realize it,” said Dunlap.

Documents provided to us from Ohio State Highway Patrol reveal more than 70 accidents in the past five years on I-90 from Vrooman Road to Grand River Bridge. In the past five years one accident was deadly.

The simple solution everyone we talked with recommends:Slow down. Thanks in-part to our investigation, ODOT has already made changes.

Transportation officials have put up new signage on this portion of the interstate that alerts drivers of snow bands and ODOT has reduced the speed limit in this area during winter months.

According to ODOT, the speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph between state Route 91 and around 5 miles east of Vrooman Road. The reduced speed limit will be in place through the end of winter, but no later than April 1.

Jenkins stressed motorists need to realize a speed limit is designed for optimal conditions. When lake snow is flying, conditions are far from ideal.

At the end of it all, ODOT said it doesn’t matter if the road is made of concrete or asphalt, their crews will be working to keep it clear. So the basics here are to slow it down during bad weather.

Hear from experts about why that specific stretch of I-90 in Lake County is more dangerous than other areas during the 11 p.m. show Feb. 9.

