Amazon to open store in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Amazon to open store in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Amazon will be opening a package pick-up store in Cleveland, according to the city's permit website.

The store will be at 2020 Euclid Ave. 

The Amazon store in nearby Akron offers free one-day shipping on most items, with secure in-store pick-up. 

There is no word yet on when the store will open.

