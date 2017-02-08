Amazon to open store in Cleveland

Amazon will be opening a package pick-up store in Cleveland, according to the city's permit website.

The store will be at 2020 Euclid Ave.

The Amazon store in nearby Akron offers free one-day shipping on most items, with secure in-store pick-up.

There is no word yet on when the store will open.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.