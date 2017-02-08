Akron man sentenced to 8 years for pregnant woman's drug death

Rashon Williams, 22, of Alicia Walk in Akron, plead guilty Wednesday in connection with the drug related death of Megan Carlson.

Williams, who plead guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in heroin, was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison.

He tearfully apologized to the victim's mother and other relatives in court.

"This case is a horrible example and reminder of how deadly these street drugs have become," said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. "While I am pleased to get one more drug dealer and his deadly poison off the street, I am saddened by this tragic and senseless loss of life."

On August 4 of last year, Megan Carlson was found dead in her Cuyahoga Falls home. Investigators determined the 26-year-old, who was six months pregnant at the time, died from ingesting carfentanil. Carfentanil is far more potent than heroin and is sometimes used to sedate elephants. Carlson's unborn baby also died. Police traced the drug back to Williams.

Carlson's mother said that Carlson was an addict who had been in recovery for over two years before she died.

In January of this year, while facing charges in connection with Carlson's death, Williams was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. He plead guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine as well.

