Name released of teen who died in dirt bike crash in Cleveland

A 19-year-old is dead after a dirt bike crash on Monday.

It happened at East 93rd Street and Raymond Avenue. Toni Thomas crashed into a car.

Last month, despite a lot of opposition, Cleveland City Council members passed a $2.3 million dirt bike track proposal with a vote of nine to seven.

