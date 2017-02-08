Name released of teen who died in dirt bike crash in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Name released of teen who died in dirt bike crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 19-year-old is dead after a dirt bike crash on Monday.

It happened at East 93rd Street and Raymond Avenue. Toni Thomas crashed into a car.

Last month, despite a lot of opposition, Cleveland City Council members passed a $2.3 million dirt bike track proposal with a vote of nine to seven. 

